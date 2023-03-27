Chennai Super Kings are all set to start their campaign in IPL 2023 next Friday, March 31. In their first match, they will take on defending champions Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. CSK then will play against Lucknow Super Giants in their first home match at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai on Monday, 3rd April. Ahead of that, CSK have released a video where their iconic captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni can be seen painting the Chepauk Stadium in yellow. The video has already started to go viral. CSK Team in IPL 2023: Schedule, Player List and Squad Analysis of Chennai Super Kings in TATA Indian Premier League 16.

MS Dhoni Paints Chepauk Stadium in Yellow

“𝑫𝒆𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒍𝒚 𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒀𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒐𝒗𝒆” Anbuden Awaiting for April 3🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/eKp2IzGHfm — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 27, 2023

