Sameer Rizvi is all set to play for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 edition. This will be the second edition for Sameer Rizvi after debuting in IPL 2024. He has scored 51 runs as of now after playing eight matches in the IPL. Delhi Capitals sealed the deal for INR 95 lakh in the IPL 2025 mega auction. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Naman Dhir Goes to Mumbai Indians for INR 5.25 Crore.

Sameer Rizvi Joins Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025

