West Delhi Lions will take on the South Delhi Superstarz in the Eliminator match of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 tournament. The DPL 2025 Eliminator between West Delhi Lions and South Delhi Superstarz will be held at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, August 29. The Central West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz DPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Delhi Premier League 2025 has the Star Sports Network as its official broadcast partner, and fans can watch the West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz live telecast on the Star Sports 2 Hindi TV channel. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz live streaming on the FanCode app and website, at the cost of a match pass. Star Network's OTT platform JioHotstar will also allow users to watch the Delhi Premier League 2025 live streaming, but at the cost of a subscription fee. DPL 2025: Clash Between West Delhi Lions and South Delhi Superstarz Called Off Due to Rain.

West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz DPL 2025 Details

West Delhi Lions take on South Delhi Superstarz in the Eliminator of Adani Delhi Premier League 2025. 🏏 Who will seal their spot in Qualifier 2? West Delhi Lions | South Delhi Superstarz | Nitish Rana | Tejasvi Dahiya | #DPL #DPL2025 #AdaniDPL2025 #Delhi pic.twitter.com/23gkFsZC5w — Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) August 29, 2025

