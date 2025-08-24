Central Delhi Kings are facing New Delhi Tigers in match 33 of the Delhi Premier League 2025 on Sunday, August 24. The Central Delhi Kings vs New Delhi Tigers match is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, having begun at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Delhi Premier League 2025 has the Star Sports Network as its official broadcast partner, and fans can watch the Central Delhi Kings vs New Delhi Tigers live telecast on the Star Sports 2 Hindi TV channel. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the Central Delhi Kings vs New Delhi Tigers live streaming on the FanCode app and website, at the cost of a match pass. Star Network's OTT platform JioHotstar will also allow users to watch the Delhi Premier League 2025 live streaming, but at the cost of a subscription fee. DPL 2025: Outer Delhi Warriors Eye Bowling Strategy Revamp in Delhi Premier League.

Central Delhi Kings vs New Delhi Tigers Match Details

A blockbuster clash awaits as New Delhi Tigers face Central Delhi Kings in Match 33 of the Adani Delhi Premier League 2025! 🏏 Who will win this match? 🤔 New Delhi Tigers | Central Delhi Kings | Himmat Singh | Jonty Sidhu | #AdaniDPL2025 #DPL2025 #DPL #Cricket #Delhi #T20 pic.twitter.com/qdELCBmFl3 — Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) August 24, 2025

