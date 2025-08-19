Second-placed East Delhi Riders are clashing with seventh-ranked Purani Dilli 6 in a Delhi Premier League 2025 match on Tuesday, August 19. The East Delhi Riders vs Purani Dilli 6 DPL 2025 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can watch the East Delhi Riders vs Purani Dilli 6 DPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 2 Hindi TV channel. Fans can watch Delhi Premier League T20 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide DPL 2025 live streaming online, but for that, fans will need to purchase either match-specific passes or a tour pass for all games. DPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: New Delhi Tigers Rise To Sixth After Second Win.

East Delhi Riders vs Purani Dilli 6, DPL 2025 Match Details

It’s Match 27! 🔥 East Delhi Riders take on Purani Dilli-6 in a high-voltage clash tonight. Who will emerge victorious? 🏏 East Delhi Riders | Purani Dilli-6 | Anuj Rawat | Vansh Bedi #AdaniDPL2025 #DPL2025 #DPL #Cricket pic.twitter.com/DorVKh5Evp — Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) August 19, 2025

