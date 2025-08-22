New Delhi Tigers will take on the Outer Delhi Warriors in the 30th match of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 edition. The New Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors DPL 2025 match will be played at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, August 22. The New Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors DPL 2025 is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can watch the New Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors DPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 2 Hindi TV channel. Fans can watch Delhi Premier League T20 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide DPL 2025 live streaming online, but for that, fans will need to purchase either match-specific passes or a tour pass for all games. DPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: South Delhi Superstarz Rise To Fourth In Standings As Outer Delhi Warriors Suffer Fifth Loss.

New Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors DPL 2025 Match Details

