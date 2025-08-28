In the last league match of Delhi Premier League 2025, North Delhi Strikers will take on New Delhi Tigers on August 27, with both teams already eliminated from the playoffs. The North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers match is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, and will begin at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The Delhi Premier League 2025 has the Star Sports Network as its official broadcast partner, and fans can watch the North Delhi Strikers vs New Delhi Tigers live telecast on the Star Sports 2 Hindi TV channel. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the Strikers vs Tigers live streaming on the FanCode app and website, at the cost of a match pass. Star Network's OTT platform JioHotstar will also allow users to watch the Delhi Premier League 2025 live streaming, but at the cost of a subscription fee. DDCA President Rohan Jaitley Praises Rise of T20 Leagues Across India, Says ‘State Leagues Are Talent Feeders; Not Competitors’.

Delhi Premier League 2025 Live Streaming

The stage is set, and the screens are ready! 🎥🏏 Catch all the DPL 2025 action LIVE on Star Sports2 Hindi and JioHotstar — because cricket ka asli tyohaar deserves the best seat in the house! 🔥 DPL | DPL 2025 | Delhi Premier League | #DPL2025 #BroadcastPartners #StarSports… pic.twitter.com/i0CFuy69GR — Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) August 2, 2025

