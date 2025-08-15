After a win in the last game, South Delhi Superstarz will clash with Outer Delhi Warriors in match 22 of the Delhi Premier League 2025. The Outer Delhi Warriors vs South Delhi Superstarz DPL 2025 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, August 15, and will begin at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans can watch the Outer Delhi Warriors vs South Delhi Superstarz DPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 2 Hindi TV channel. Fans can watch Delhi Premier League T20 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide DPL 2025 live streaming online, but for that, fans will need to purchase either match-specific passes or a tour pass for all games. ODW vs SDS Dream11 Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for DPL 2025 22nd T20 and Who Will Win Today's Delhi Premier League Match?

Outer Delhi Warriors vs South Delhi Superstarz Delhi Premier League 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

It’s a Match Day! 🏏 Outer Delhi Warriors 🆚 South Delhi Superstarz – who will emerge victorious in Match 22 of the Adani Delhi Premier League 2025? Outer Delhi Warriors | South Delhi Superstarz | Ayush Badoni | Harsh Tyagi #AdaniDPL2025 #DPL2025 #DPL #Delhi #Cricket pic.twitter.com/WYKXWZr1yX — Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) August 15, 2025

