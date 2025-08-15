ODW vs SDS Dream11 Prediction, 22nd T20 DPL 2025: In a contest involving second-tier sides in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025, Outer Delhi Warriors will clash with South Delhi Superstarz. Both teams have won just one match thus far, but Outer Delhi Warriors are sixth in the DPL 2025 standings, just a spot above South Delhi Superstarz based on a better net run-rate. The ODW vs SDS DPL 2025 match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on August 15. DPL 2025: Parthiv Patel Confident in Outer Delhi Warriors’ Comeback Potential Despite Narrow Loss to Central Delhi Kings.

Outer Delhi Warriors have been on a winless streak, losing three out of their last DPL 2025 matches, with one getting abandoned. On the flip side, South Delhi Superstarz notched up their first win of DPL 2025 in the last match, breaking their three-match losing streak in their first four matches, with one ending in abandonment. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the DPL 2025 on the Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions. South Delhi Superstarz Beat New Delhi Tigers by Three Wickets in Delhi Premier League 2025; Anmol Sharma and Tejasvi Dahiya Shine As SDS Register First Victory in DPL Second Season.

ODW vs SDS DPL 2025 22nd T20 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Dhruv Singh (ODW)

Batters: Priyansh Arya (ODW), Sumit Mathur (SDS)

All-Rounders: Yash Dhull (SDS), Ashwin Hooda (ODW), Ayush Badoni (SDS), Anmol Sharma(SDS)

Bowlers: Suyash Sharma (ODW), Anshuman Hooda (ODW), Siddarth Sharma (ODW), Aman Bharti (SDS)

ODW vs SDS DPL 2025 22nd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Yash Dhull (c), Priyansh Arya (vc)

ODW vs SDS DPL 2025 22nd T20 Dream11 Prediction Line-Up

Dhruv Singh (ODW), Priyansh Arya (ODW), Sumit Mathur (SDS), Yash Dhull (SDS), Ashwin Hooda (ODW), Ayush Badoni (SDS), Anmol Sharma(SDS), Suyash Sharma (ODW), Anshuman Hooda (ODW), Siddarth Sharma (ODW), Aman Bharti (SDS)

Who Will Win Today's Delhi Premier League Match ODW vs SDS DPL 2025?

South Delhi Superstarz have form behind their back and will look to take advantage of Outer Delhi Warriors' poor outings in the last few matches. Expect SDS to edge past ODW in a contest that will be closely fought.

