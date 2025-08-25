Fifth-placed South Delhi Superstarz will take on third-placed West Delhi Lions in match 34 of the Delhi Premier League 2025 on Monday, August 25. The South Delhi Superstarz vs West Delhi Lions match is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, and starts at 2:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The Delhi Premier League 2025 has the Star Sports Network as its official broadcast partner, and fans can watch the South Delhi Superstarz vs West Delhi Lions live telecast on the Star Sports 2 Hindi TV channel. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the South Delhi Superstarz vs West Delhi Lions live streaming on the FanCode app and website, at the cost of a match pass. Star Network's OTT platform JioHotstar will also allow users to watch the Delhi Premier League 2025 live streaming, but at the cost of a subscription fee. DPL 2025: Outer Delhi Warriors Eye Bowling Strategy Revamp in Delhi Premier League.

Delhi Premier League 2025 Live Streaming

South Delhi Superstarz clash with West Delhi Lions today in the thrilling 34th match of the Adani Delhi Premier League 2025! 🏏 Who will emerge victorious? 🤔 Adani Delhi Premier League 2025 | South Delhi Superstarz | West Delhi Lions | Ayush Badoni | Nitish Rana| #DPL2025 #DPL… pic.twitter.com/wq24dUg1GB — Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) August 25, 2025

