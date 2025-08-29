Central Delhi Kings are set to face East Delhi Riders in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 tournament. The DPL 2025 Qualifier 1 between Central Delhi Kings and East Delhi Riders will be held at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, August 29. The Central Delhi Kings vs East Delhi Riders DPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Delhi Premier League 2025 has the Star Sports Network as its official broadcast partner, and fans can watch the Central Delhi Kings vs East Delhi Riders live telecast on the Star Sports 2 Hindi TV channel. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the Central Delhi Kings vs East Delhi Riders live streaming on the FanCode app and website, at the cost of a match pass. Star Network's OTT platform JioHotstar will also allow users to watch the Delhi Premier League 2025 live streaming, but at the cost of a subscription fee. DPL 2025: Clash Between West Delhi Lions and South Delhi Superstarz Called Off Due to Rain.

DPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Details

Central Delhi Kings will take on East Delhi Riders in Qualifier 1 of the Adani Delhi Premier League 2025! 🏏 Who will win and qualify for the final? ✨ Adani Delhi Premier League 2025 | Central Delhi Kings | East Delhi Riders | Jonty Sidhu | Anuj Rawat | #AdaniDPL2025 #DPL2025… pic.twitter.com/iIAEKHdnMK — Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) August 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)