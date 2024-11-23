Former India head coach Ravi Shastri and legendary pacer Wasim Akram were involved in a funny conversation during commentary after wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was hit on the groin while batting on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia in Perth. Pant, who was trying to defend, was hit on the groin, which made the rest of the Indian teammates laugh in the dressing room. However, Akram hilariously asked Ravi Shastri about the reason behind laughing. In response, Shastri recalled a past incident of great cricketer Courtney Walsh hitting on the groin. IND vs AUS, BGT 2024-25: Will India Separate KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal Opening Pair With Return of Rohit Sharma?

Crucial discussion in the Commentary Box between Wasim Akram and Ravi Shastri

Commentary box giving us 𝘿𝙚𝙨𝙞 𝙑𝙞𝙗𝙚@RaviShastriOfc and @wasimakramlive dive into a "crucial" discussion in the commentary box! 😂 #AUSvINDonStar #ToughestRivalry pic.twitter.com/OoimVxfvL6 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 22, 2024

