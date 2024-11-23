Perth, bounce and new ball. The combination is lethal, more so when you are an opening batsman. And absolutely challenging when you come into the match with a monkey on your back. Yes, I am talking about KL Rahul. The right-handed batsman was asked to open the innings in absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma. KL Rahul has opened innings before as well, and in fact, he scored his maiden Test century while opening the innings. That too against Australia! But this time, the challenge was different. Not because of the pacy Perth pitch but the fact Rahul was struggling in the build-up to the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. KL Rahul-Yashasvi Jaiswal Stitch 172-Run Opening Partnership, Power India to Solid Position at IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Day 2 Stumps.

Back in 2015 at Sydney, Rahul perhaps had nothing to lose. Playing just in his second Test, the lanky right-hander reached the three-figure mark in the first innings. He was promoted as an opener, replacing Shikhar Dhawan. Rahul had made his Test debut in the preceding Test at Melbourne and batted at numbers six and three. However, he failed to produce an innings of notice.

Back to the end of 2024, Rahul had a lot at stake. He isn’t that 22-year-old bloke now. This time, he was facing Australians as one of the senior batsmen after being dropped against New Zealand at home. The right-hander, when named in India’s squad for BGT 2024-25, raised a few eyeballs.

With Rohit opting for paternity leave and Shubman Gill out injured, the door opened for Rahul. But he was told to open the innings on a challenging Perth pitch. In the first innings, Rahul looked good for his contribution of 26 in a team total of 150 before being controversially given out. After Australia’s 104 all-out, the new ball challenge for Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal grew.

Slowly and steadily, the partnership between Rahul and Jaiswal showed courage and determination. Even to the extent that Jaiswal was seen teasing the Australians, such was his comfort level. And Rahul showed his class as well. He was seen guiding Jaiswal. Remember, he is a senior batter now! ‘It is Coming Too Slow' Yashasvi Jaiswal Teases Mitchell Starc For His Bowling During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Day 2 (Watch Video).

Shot of the Day!

It is always nice to have runs on the board, and this was reflected in how Rahul and Jaiswal complimented each other. By the end of the second day’s play on a Perth pitch that has slowed down somewhat, Rahul and Jaiswal had put on an unbeaten 172 thus far. India’s lead is now worth 218.

Will India Separate KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal Opening Pair Once Rohit Sharma Returns?

Whatever the outcome this Test match has in store, one question will definitely cross everyone’s mind- will India separate Rahul and Jaiswal opening pair with the return of Rohit? The answer to this question has to be no! Something that the former India Test cricketer Dodda Ganesh has opined.

KL Rahul-Yashasvi Jaiswal Pair Has To Say!

This opening partnership has to stay and Rohit will have to bat in the middle order. Hopefully, common sense prevails #AUSvIND #BorderGavaskarTrophy https://t.co/aej6WARKXl — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) November 23, 2024

Rohit could very well be back before the second Test, starting December 06. And India can now very much think about making him bat in the middle. Maybe six, if not three. It will be a crime to separate the pair of Rahul and Jaiswal, at least for the next few Tests!

