Devdutt Padikkal scored his first half-century of IPL 2023, achieving this feat during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match on Sunday, April 23. The young left-hander has struggled for runs this season but has been in fine form in this match, scoring his 50 off 30 balls. He hit seven fours and one six in this knock. Bulls-Eye! Yashasvi Jaiswal Nails Direct Hit to Dismiss Faf du Plessis During RCB vs RR IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Devdutt Padikkal Hits Fifty

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)