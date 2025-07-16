New Zealand national cricket team opener Devon Conway made his return to the shortest format for the Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series 2025, indicating that the veteran might be in the plans for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. However, Conway's return didn't go as planned. The left-handed batter failed to score runs during New Zealand's match against South Africa on July 16. The southpaw made nine runs in seven deliveries with the help of two boundaries. After Conway's poor show during the SA vs. NZ match at Harare, netizens reacted on social media, with some users wanting Conway to retire from T20s. Happy Birthday Shaun Pollock! Fans Wish Former South Africa Cricketer As Legendary All-Rounder Turns 52.

Devon Conway Should Retire From T20s

Devon Conway should retire from T20s. Sto being burden on the teams#NZvsSA — Anjum Ali Khan💫 (@KhiladiPro10) July 16, 2025

Devon Conway Struggling with Form

Oops

Nice Cameo from Devon Conway! 9 runs off 7 balls with 2 boundaries at a strike rate of 128.57 in a T20 game.#SAvNZ@ChennaiIPL — Νεωτοη (@MaanavanPhysics) July 16, 2025

Useless Player in T20s

On which quota this useless Devon Conway is playing t20 ? Utter useless player in t20 #DevonConway#SAvNZ — Gareeb (@genericuserbhai) July 16, 2025

