Cricket fans would not forget the thrilling contest between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2023 some nights ago. RCB despite having posted a massive total on the board, lost the game in what was a last-ball thriller and that defeat, surely, left some extremely sad. In one such case, a fan shared a picture of her brother drinking Pepsi while sitting in dejection and sadness. The fan, named Jyotsana, wrote, "My brother is so dramebaaz..RCB lost and he is drinking pepsi like this wtf!!" Little did the fan know that he was in for a massive surprise from the soft drink brand. Pepsi gave him an opportunity to catch live action from the Chinnaswamy Stadium as RCB took on Delhi Capitals. Taking to Twitter, Pepsi shared a picture of the fan sitting in the stands at the ground and holding up a placard that read, 'Thank You Pepsi.' Vyshak Vijaykumar Shines On Debut As RCB Beat DC by 23 Runs; David Warner’s Delhi Capitals Suffer Fifth Consecutive Defeat of IPL 2023.

'Dramebaaz' Fan Gets Huge Surprise from Pepsi

Rise up baby, life is too short to be sad! 💙 https://t.co/5NHIc9Gh40 pic.twitter.com/oAFyCFqoQK — Pepsi India (@PepsiIndia) April 15, 2023

