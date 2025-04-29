Sri Lankan bowler Dushmantha Chameera took a splendid flying catch in the last over of the first innings of the DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match. In the third-last delivery of the final over, Delhi Capitals pacer Mitchell Starc bowled a fullish delivery, which the Kolkata Knight Riders player Anukul Roy flicked back towards the off-side, the ball would have gone for a boundary, but Dushmantha Chameera came running, making a big dive to take a catch with both hands. Watch Kamindu Mendis’ Spectacular Diving Catch To Dismiss Dewald Brevis During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match (Video Inside).

Dushmantha Chameera Takes Flying Catch:

Is that Superman? 🦸‍♂️ No, it’s #DushmanthaChameera! Is this the best catch of the tournament so far? 🤯 Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/GeTHelSNLF#IPLonJioStar 👉 #DCvKKR | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/2gl98tQN35 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 29, 2025

