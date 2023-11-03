Netherlands played their seventh game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Afghanistan at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. They have already won two matches against ICC full-member nations and impressed the cricketing world with their performance. Amidst this. a Dutch cricket statistician slammed ICC in her post on 'X', formerly twitter, pointing out that ICC is playing the Netherlands national anthem 'Wilhelmus' with only music and are not using the lyrics. Called it a 'Disgrace'. Afghanistan Defeat Netherlands By Seven Wickets in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Clash, Almost Ensure Qualification For Champions Trophy 2025.

Dutch Cricket Statistician Slams ICC, Questions Absence of Netherlands National Anthem Lyrics

I see that the @ICC still haven't bothered to find a copy of our national anthem, Wilhelmus. They just play the music, no lyrics. I think it's a disgrace. We know that the ICC don't want @KNCBcricket at the #CWC23 but treating us with contempt is a disgrace. 🇳🇱🏏🇳🇱🏏🇳🇱 — DB Kate (@DutchBKate) November 3, 2023

