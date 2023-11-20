Virat Kohli displayed some sensational performances over the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 for India scoring three centuries and putting in some crucial performances with the bat in every occasion India needed him during the course of the competition even in the final where he scored 54 runs. He ended as top scorer of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. His campaign in this edition of the competition was similar to the IPL 2016 where he was also the top scorer of the competition and scored 54 runs in the final. He lost that game too like this one and both the occasions had an eerie similarity between them. Virat Kohli Wins Player of the Tournament Award in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Virat Kohli's Performance in IND vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Has a Bizarre Similarity With IPL 2016

2016 IPL Virat Kohli has overall record for most runs in a season. Bowled at 54 in the Final. 2023 World Cup Virat Kohli has overall record for most runs in a season. Bowled at 54 in the Final. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) November 19, 2023

