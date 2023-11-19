Virat Kohli won the Player of the Tournament award in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The right-hander would have loved to have bagged the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 but that was not to be as India lost to Australia in the final. Kohli was in fine form all throughout ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, where he broke several records. He ended up scoring 765 runs from 11 matches, which included three centuries. He had earlier broken Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI centuries in the semifinal against New Zealand. Australia Win ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Beat India in Final to Clinch Record-Extending Sixth Title.

Virat Kohli Wins Player of the Tournament

765 runs, one wicket and countless records after! 👊 Virat Kohli emerges as the #CWC23 Player of the Tournament 🤩 Read more 👉 https://t.co/9kF4Wg0Q2h pic.twitter.com/5FxztMkGwK — ICC (@ICC) November 19, 2023

Virat Kohli Receives Player of the Tournament Award

