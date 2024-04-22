Yuzvendra Chahal created history when he became the first cricketer to scalp 200 wickets in the IPL after dismissing Mohammad Nabi. He achieved the feat in the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium at Jaipur. Since his debut in the IPL 2013, Chahal has been a consistent performer in the competition, picking up crucial wickets for the franchises he has played. Fans were elated by his achievement and took to social media to share their thoughts. Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes First-Ever Bowler to Complete 200 Wickets in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RR vs MI IPL 2024.

Chahal Has Come A Long Way

Started his career with Mumbai Indians and completed his 200th IPL wicket against Mumbai Indians. Chahal has come a long way. pic.twitter.com/QJpOb1yJw6 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 22, 2024

Champion Bowler

Champion bowler , Yuzi Chahal Rr on top all over 5 time champions Mumbai Indians pic.twitter.com/Z9F6QrQgCb — Chinmay Shah (@chinmayshah28) April 22, 2024

Congratulations Chahal

1st player to get 200 wkts in IPL CONGRATULATIONS Chahal (yet to play a match in t20 wc)#RRvMI pic.twitter.com/S7kQzSZ0Vc — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) April 22, 2024

Proper IPL Legend

200 wickets for one of IPL’s finest Yuzi Chahal, years of his craft at Chinnaswamy on roads with the shortest boundaries. Never ever underestimate the greatness of the guy! Proper IPL legend — Prashanth S (@ps_it_is) April 22, 2024

Grand Master

Leg spin grand master yuzi chahal is now the highest wicket taker in the history of IPL ❤#RRvsMI pic.twitter.com/2eNA3YRLfD — black cat (@Cat__offi) April 22, 2024

'Chamatkar ko Namaskar'

Become First Bowler to pick 200 Wicket in IPL history.. He done the Magic on Chinnaswamy stadium.. Well done ... Champion, Yuzvendra Chahal! चहल के चमत्कार को नमस्कार।🙏#RRvMI pic.twitter.com/rkJpGsbTea — Mahendra Rathore (@RathoreMs77) April 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)