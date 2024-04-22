Yuzvendra Chahal created history when he became the first cricketer to scalp 200 wickets in the IPL after dismissing Mohammad Nabi. He achieved the feat in the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium at Jaipur. Since his debut in the IPL 2013, Chahal has been a consistent performer in the competition, picking up crucial wickets for the franchises he has played. Fans were elated by his achievement and took to social media to share their thoughts. Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes First-Ever Bowler to Complete 200 Wickets in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RR vs MI IPL 2024.

Chahal Has Come A Long Way

Champion Bowler

Congratulations Chahal

Proper IPL Legend

Grand Master

'Chamatkar ko Namaskar'

