Royal Challengers Bengaluru changed their name, unveiled their new logo and jersey ahead of IPL 2024 at the RCB Unbox event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in the presence of Virat Kohli, RCB men's team captain Faf du Plessis and RCB Women's team captain Smriti Mandhana. During the event, the presenter addressed him by 'king', a popular name Virat gets called among the fans. Virat felt extremely embarrassed as the crowd cheered him on and also asked the presenter to call him only by his name. Fans loved his humble attitude and made the video viral on social media. 'It's A Dream of Mine' Virat Kohli Opens Up On His Goal For IPL 2024 During RCB Unboxing Event (Watch Video).

Embarrassed Virat Kohli Cheered By Fans At M Chinnaswamy Stadium

