England commence the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy 2025 with a win as they secure a five-wicket victory against India at Headingley, Leeds. Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl first. His aim was to chase in the final innings which showed during the fourth innings when England chased down 371. Starting from overnight score of 21/0, England carried on their opening partnership and their first wicket fell on 188. It set the tone of the chase and from there Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith chipped in to take England over the line. Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur scaped two wickets each. Ravindra Jadeja picked one. Duckett was the hero with a sensational 149. This is the second highest chase for England in Tests. Yashasvi Jaiswal Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral As Indian Cricketer Drops Another Catch During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

England Beat India By Five Wickets

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ENGLAND WIN! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Root and Smith finish off a monster chase at Headingley to put us 1-0 up in the series!!! pic.twitter.com/G0IbjA3pEC — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 24, 2025

