England's playing XI for the 5th Test against India has been announced. Mark Wood has returned to the playing XI and has replaced Ollie Robinson. England has already lost the test series as India has won three matches and England has only been able to win a single match. Ollie Robinson wasn't able to take a single wicket in the fourth Test. Mark Wood has done better than Ollie Robinson throughout the series and can also play a major role in the fifth Test. Look below for the playing XI of England. 'Ben Duckett Hasn't Seen Rishabh Pant Play', Rohit Sharma's Witty Response to 'Yashasvi Jaiswal Learning from England Opener' Question Goes Viral.

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (Wk), Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir

England Announces Playing XI

We make one change for the final match of the series 🔁 🇮🇳 #INDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 | #EnglandCricket — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 6, 2024

