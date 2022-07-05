Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root scored hundreds each as England registered their highest run-chase in Tests, beating India by seven wickets to win the rescheduled fifth Test match on Tuesday, July 5. Chasing a record 378 to win, England did it relatively easily against a top-quality Indian bowling attack. With this result, the series finishes 2-2. This was the eighth-highest run chase in Tests.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)