In the final International Masters League (IML) 2025 league match, arch-rivals England and Australia will lock horns. The England vs Australia IML 2025 match will be played on March 12, and be held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, starting at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom 18 are official broadcast partner of IML 2025 and will provide ENG vs AUS match viewing options in India on Colors Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits TV channels. JioStar owns the rights to digital streaming and will have viewing options for the England Masters vs Australia Masters IMLT20 2025 match on the newly launched JioHotstar app and website. Kumar Sangakkara’s Power-Packed Century Helps Sri Lanka Masters Knock England Masters out of IML 2025.

England vs Australia, IML 2025 Live

