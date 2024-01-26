The England team defeated South Africa in their last match, while the West Indies faced off against Scotland and emerged triumphant in their previous game. Looking to maintain their winning streak, both teams are looking to take early advantage in the tournament. The exciting game starts at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the tournament, but ENG U19 vs WI U19 broadcast is not available on the Star Sports Channel. Fans can though enjoy ENG U19 vs WI U19 online streaming on Disney+ Hotstar App. Joe Root Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to Become Highest Run-Scorer in India-England Test Matches, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024.

England U-19 vs West Indies U-19 ICC World Cup Game

