England would be locking horns with Australia in the 1st T20I of the three-match series in Women's Ashes 2023 on Saturday, July 1. The match would be played at the Edgbaston in Birmingham and it would start at 11:05 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports 5 will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Australia Beat England by 89 Runs in Women's Ashes 2023 One-Off Test; Ashleigh Gardner Stars With Eight-Wicket Haul in Dominant Aussie Victory.

England Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I

