England Women and South Africa Women meet in the third and final ODI of the series in Leicester. The ENG W vs SA W 3rd ODI will be played on July 18, 2022 (Monday) and has a start time of 06:30 PM IST. Sony Sports channels will telecast the match on TV while SonyLIV will provide the live streaming.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)