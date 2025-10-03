The South Africa Women vs England Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match is proving to be an absolute disaster for the Proteas. At the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, the South Africa women's national cricket team made a horrendous display with the bat. Except for wicket-keeper Sinalo Jafta (22 runs off 36 balls), none of the Proteas women, including Marizanne Kapp, managed to touch double digits with their bat. England's Linsey Smith picked a three-wicket haul, while Nat Sciver-Brunt, Charlie Dean, and Sophie Ecclestone picked two wickets each. Lauren Bell also scalped a wicket. South Africa managed to score only 69 in 20.4 overs, getting all out. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Saba Karim Says India’s Toughest Tests Will Be Against Australia, New Zealand, Not Pakistan.

South Africa Women Collapse to 69 All Out vs England Women

🚨 Change of Innings 🚨#TheProteas Women are bowled out for 69 after 20.4 overs. 🇿🇦 England Women will begin the run chase needing 70 runs to win. 🏏#Unbreakable #CWC25 pic.twitter.com/WKjNbvKUvI — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) October 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)