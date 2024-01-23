Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria took to social media to share his thoughts after the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was inaugurated on January 22. The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony took place in a grand manner with the event being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several figures from cricket as well as Bollywood. Kaneria, who played for Pakistan from 2000 to 2010, took to 'X' and shared a picture of the Lord Ram idol inside the new temple. He also wrote, "The wait for centuries was over, the promise was fulfilled, the consecration of life was fulfilled." 'Jai Shri Ram INDIA' Australia Cricketer David Warner Posts Photo of Lord Rama to Celebrate Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony.

See Danish Kaneria's Post:

