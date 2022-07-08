Ahead of Bakri-Eid 2022, former Pakistan cricketer, Kamran Akmal's sacrificial goal was stolen from his house in Lahore. As per reports, the incident took place at around 3 in the morning. The stolen goat was bought for 90,000 Pakistani Rupees (INR 35, 455).

Pakistan’s ex-cricketer Kamran Akmal’s sacrificial goat gets stolen before Bakri Eidhttps://t.co/GzlflK282i — Newsroom Post (@NewsroomPostCom) July 8, 2022

