Newly elected Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya joined the team practice earlier in the month of March – after recovering from his injury. He has expressed his emotions about reuniting with former all-rounder Kieron Pollard. The West Indies international is now the batting coach for the Mumbai Indians side. Pandya won the IPL with Mumbai Indians in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020, while Kiron Pollard was part of all those title-winning teams. The MI skipper shared a touching post featuring Pollard, accompanied by a throwback image capturing the West Indian all-rounder looking at Hardik's biceps. Hardik wrote in the caption - "Some bonds never change my brother but only get stronger. Excited to work together again,". IPL 2024 will start on March 22, while Mumbai Indians will play their first match of the season against Gujarat Titans on March 24. IPL 2024: ‘Rishabh Pant Is Hitting the Ball As Good as Ever and Lifting Team Spirits All Around’, Says Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting.

Instagram Post shared by Hardik Pandya

