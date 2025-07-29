Tensions flared up between India and England in the last two Tests of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy 2025. There were multiple incidents where the players had a go at each other and things got heated up. Ahead of a crucial fifth Test match at Oval, antother controversy spiked as Team India coach Gautam Gambhir got engaged in a heated altercation with Oval pitch curator Lee Fortis. As the curator threatened Gambhir of reporting to the match referee, he was heard responding, “Go report, whatever you do, go f*** off now.” A few seconds later, he was saying batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, "Don't f****** get into a discussion with him." Things escalated quickly and the video went viral on social media. Gautam Gambhir Oval Pitch Controversy: Curator Lee Fortis Refrains From Making Any Comment On Aggressive Confrontation With Team India Head Coach (Watch Video).

Gautam Gambhir Engages In Heated Argument With Oval Curator Lee Fortis

VIDEO | Indian team's head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen having verbal spat with chief curator Lee Fortis at The Oval Cricket Ground in London ahead of the last Test match of the series starting Thursday. After having drawn the fourth Test at Old Trafford, India have a chance… pic.twitter.com/hfjHOg9uPf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)