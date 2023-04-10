Keeping behind the ugly dismissal to Varun Chakaravarthy against KKR at the Eden Gardens, RCB captain Faf Du Plessis gets a fresh start against LSG at home ground Bengaluru and races to his half-century in just 35 deliveries. Some tremendous range of shots was on display from him including a 115 meter six to Ravi Bishnoi and the six off Mark Wood which took him to the fifty.

Faf Du Plessis Hits Second Fifty of IPL 2023

