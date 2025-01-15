Young Australian cricketer Sam Konstas has become a sensation in the nation after he played in the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and was an animated figure in both the fourth and fifth Test matches where he ramped Jasprit Bumrah, had an heated argument with him and scored his maiden half-century. As he returned to play in the BBL 2024-25 for Sydney Thunder, he started to pick attention from fans. Such craze of him resulted in an unfortunate incident, where a person slammed his car into another one while rushing to see Konstas, resulting in a crash. As Konstas was walking down the road, the man came in with his car, parked it, forgot the handbrakes and chased Konstas. By then the car slid off and moved towards the car opposite of it and although the driver came back to stop it, the car had enough momentum to crash into its counterpart. The video went viral on social media immediately. Sam Konstas Reveals Chat With India Star Batter Virat Kohli After Shoulder-Bump Incident, Says ‘I Idolise Him’.

Fan Crashes Car As He Rushes to Meet Sam Konstas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Thunder (@thunderbbl)

