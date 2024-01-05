As the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 match between Mumbai and Bihar commenced at the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna, Bihar on January 5, a fan highlighted the poor condition of the stadium through a video that went viral on social media. In the video it was spotted that small posters were put up around the stadium as there is danger to visit certain zones. There was no proper seating arrangement for the supporters in the stadium either as the galleries designated for seating had deteriorated significantly. The walls of the stadium were covered with wild plants and the supporters couldn't even keep track of the score because there was only a small scoreboard installed in the entire stadium, causing inconvenience to the spectators. The video originally posted on Instagram, went viral in other social media platforms like X too. On Which Channel Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Indian Domestic Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?

Fan Highlights Poor Condition of Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Venue Moin-Ul-Haq Stadium

