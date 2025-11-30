Virat Kohli scored his 52nd century in ODI cricket, achieving the feat during the IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on Sunday, November 30. The right-hander, who was coming off a 74-run unbeaten knock against Australia in Sydney, played some glorious shots on both sides of the wicket en route to the three-figure mark. Virat Kohli struck a total of seven fours and five sixes and got to the mark off 102 balls, displaying some scintillating strokeplay. This is also Virat Kohli's 82nd century in international cricket. Rohit Sharma Scripts History! 'Hitman' Breaks Shahid Afridi's World Record for Most Sixes in ODI Cricket; Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025.

Virat Kohli Scores 52nd Century in ODIs

