Virat Kohli's fans are everywhere! A fan wearing a Pakistan cricket team jersey with Virat Kohli's name on it was seen attending the India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal match at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on June 27. Rain delayed the start of the match in Georgetown, Guyana and the Pakistan fan was seen in the stands, showing his Virat Kohli jersey in a viral video, shared 'The Bharat Army' on social media. Meanwhile, England won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second semi-final against India. However, the Men in Blue have lost the wickets of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Watch Reece Topley Dismiss Star Indian Batsman During IND vs ENG ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final.

Fan Wearing Pakistan Jersey With Virat Kohli's Name Attends IND vs ENG Match

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)