Indian batsman Virat Kohli failed to leave an impact yet again in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 and was dismissed cheaply by Reece Topley during the IND vs ENG semi-final match. Kohli tried to step out against Topley but missed the ball which went onto hit his leg stump. Before getting dismissed, Kohli had smashed a six against Topley. Tabraiz Shamsi Reveals Having Emotional Chat With Dale Steyn After South Africa Qualify for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final With Win over Afghanistan.

Virat Kohli Departs Cheaply

