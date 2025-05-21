Fans unveiled a huge tifo, with "One Nation. One Family." written on it in honour of the Indian Armed Forces during the MI vs DC IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The huge tifo in the stands was on display with fans chanting, "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram". This tifo during the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match had the Indian flag painted on it, with Indian soldiers drawn on it too. Mumbai Indians posted the video of the moment on their 'X' handle. IPL 2025: National Anthem Played in Respect of Indian Armed Forces’ Operation Sindoor Ahead of MI vs DC Match at Wankhede Stadium.

Tifo At Wankhede Stadium In Honour Of Indian Armed Forces:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)