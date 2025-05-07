Team India Test captain Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 7. Rohit has been leading Team India since 2022. He didn't have a long Test career but found a second lease of life when he made a comeback in 2019. Rohit pushed to elongate his Test career but has faced a dip in form in the last couple of series where he had to drop himself and give captaincy to Jasprit Bumrah. Ahead of a big Test series again England, BCCI seemed to move to the direction of a young Test captain. The decision from BCCI, has made Rohit announce his retirement from Test cricket. Fans were emotional and shared reactions on social media. Rohit Sharma Announces Retirement From Test Cricket Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Series.

Thank You Rohit

Rohit Sharma announces his retirement from test cricket.#ThankYouRohit for your contributions to the test side during your second win. Many memorable knocks as the test opener both home and away. Wish you had gone out on a high, but nevertheless an impactful stint in your… — Sudharshan R (@rsudharshan95) May 7, 2025

End of An Era

Rohit Sharma retires from Test cricket. It's officially the end of an era, when the captain himself decides to hang his boots. Always a pleasure to watch him hit the red ball, he had a different style to it. And now, we'll only get to see him in ODI cricket. pic.twitter.com/UUJIwi188h — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) May 7, 2025

You Will Be Missed

Rohit Sharma was our saviour, whether to play vs spin or swing conditions of England. Guy saved the Virat’s captaincy a lot of times by scoring alone. Tied up the series in South Africa as a captain which was a massive achievement as a captain. You’ll be missed, Rohit.❤️ pic.twitter.com/V2nKotF0q7 — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) May 7, 2025

Thank You Rohit Sharma For All the Memories

Thank you Rohit Sharma for all the memories in Red Ball Cricket. pic.twitter.com/xxnABEMgRU — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) May 7, 2025

You Presence Will be Missed

Thank you Ro !!! Your presence in White will always be missed 🤝 #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/E0nIhAP78p — Yogiraj (@badshah_29) May 7, 2025

subhead

A legend of the red-ball game. We thank him for his stellar contributions. He will continue to lead Team India in ODIs. 🏏🥹 #TeamIndia #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/2ds7dchXEP — Rebal Relangi (@RebalRelang) May 7, 2025

