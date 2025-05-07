Team India Test captain Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 7.  Rohit has been leading Team India since 2022. He didn't have a long Test career but found a second lease of life when he made a comeback in 2019. Rohit pushed to elongate his Test career but has faced a dip in form in the last couple of series where he had to drop himself and give captaincy to Jasprit Bumrah. Ahead of a big Test series again England, BCCI seemed to move to the direction of a young Test captain. The decision from BCCI, has made Rohit announce his retirement from Test cricket. Fans were emotional and shared reactions on social media. Rohit Sharma Announces Retirement From Test Cricket Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Series.

Thank You Rohit

End of An Era

You Will Be Missed

Thank You Rohit Sharma For All the Memories

You Presence Will be Missed

subhead

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)