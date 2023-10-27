Pakistan have suffered their fourth loss of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 this time losing to South Africa by just one wicket. They did put up a competitive total while batting first but in the end it was not enough despite Pakistan taking the game close enough by compelling South Africa to do mistakes. Their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign has almost ended now and fans take to social media to share memes and jokes on this narrow loss of Pakistan. Tabraiz Shamsi, Aiden Markram Shine As South Africa Edge Past Pakistan By One Wicket In ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Clash .

Fans React With Funny Memes 

More Fans Share Memes

Babar to Buttler

Morne Morkel's Reaction

Funny One

Same Interview

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)