Pakistan have suffered their fourth loss of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 this time losing to South Africa by just one wicket. They did put up a competitive total while batting first but in the end it was not enough despite Pakistan taking the game close enough by compelling South Africa to do mistakes. Their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign has almost ended now and fans take to social media to share memes and jokes on this narrow loss of Pakistan. Tabraiz Shamsi, Aiden Markram Shine As South Africa Edge Past Pakistan By One Wicket In ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Clash .

Fans React With Funny Memes

More Fans Share Memes

Babar to Buttler

Babar to Buttler to book tickets early in festival season of India pic.twitter.com/fMyOnEo4M7 — Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) October 27, 2023

Morne Morkel's Reaction

Pak bowling coach Morne Morkel when asked about Pakistan's loss#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/av8z6AszIn — Aman (@CricketSatire) October 27, 2023

Funny One

My honest reaction to everyone who says Pakistan can still qualify for the super four https://t.co/ufOU19jhUI pic.twitter.com/z7qd6NbiAX — 𝕏 (@CyberMemeMaster) October 27, 2023

Same Interview

This interview of Babar Azam aka Zimbabar is loading again! Pakistan is the biggest meme material in this World Cup🥵#BabarAzam #PAKvSA #SAvsPAK #PAKvsSA #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/4ySKSBuapB — Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) October 27, 2023

