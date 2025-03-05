India is all set to play New Zealand in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on March 9, Sunday. This is the third time India will face New Zealand in an ICC final and both times before they have lost. The last instance was in the ICC World Test Championship final. Earlier, New Zealand won in the ICC Knockout Cup final in 2000. New Zealand has been a team who has troubled India a lot in the recent past including being the team to defeat them in a home Test series after 12 years. As a result fans took to social media to react on the upcoming IND vs NZ tie through memes. Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After New Zealand Beat South Africa in Semi-Final To Reach ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final and Set Summit Clash Against India.

IND vs NZ Again

Ind vs NZ Again pic.twitter.com/dgrDjCkMtI — Saiman (@Jixo780) March 5, 2025

IND vs NZ Finals

IND vs NZ finals New zealand ll lift Champions trophy pic.twitter.com/fmn6iovDsp — Ram07 (@RamAkkera) March 5, 2025

IND vs NZ in Finals

ind vs nz in finals pic.twitter.com/n7Qxc0xwKg — ً (@manmarziiyaan) March 5, 2025

IND vs NZ

'Kuch Samajh Nahi Aaraha'

IND Vs NZ .. Kuch samjh nahi aaraha pic.twitter.com/cJzZkmVDeS — Arvi_rusha (@ArviRusha) March 5, 2025

Oops

Ind vs Nz in the finals 🙂😭pic.twitter.com/gSWDVAR6Do — farbrown✧⁠*⁠。 (@yesssandnoooo) March 5, 2025

