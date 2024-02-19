Manoj Tiwary took to social media to make an emotional post after retiring from professional cricket. The Bengal captain has had a First Class career spanning over two decades where he has scored 10,195 runs which includes 30 centuries with a highest-score of 303*. Taking to social media, Tiwary shared a video from after the last match of his career where fans and journalists congratulated and posed for pictures with him. The 38-year-old had earlier called for the Ranji Trophy to be scrapped and stated that he would speak about several issues post-retirement. He led Bengal to a resounding win over Bihar by an innings and 204 runs in his career's last match. Manoj Tiwary Felicitated With Golden Bat by Cricket Association of Bengal Following Retirement From All Forms of Cricket.

Manoj Tiwary Posts Emotional Video

Few moments bring tears to your eyes, few moments make you emotional... 🙌#GoodByeCricket pic.twitter.com/d4Pd8nSXbZ — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) February 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)