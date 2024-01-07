Mohammed Shami congratulated his brother Mohammed Kaif after he made his First Class debut for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 match against Andhra. Taking to Instagram, the senior Team India fast bowler shared a picture of himself alongside his brother and wrote, "Finally after a long struggle, you got Ranji trophy cap for Bengal. Cheers!! Great Achievement !! Congratulations, I wish you a great future ahead! Give your 100% and Keep continuing hard work & do well." ‘Vintage Ride’ Ravindra Jadeja Drives Bullock Cart, Video Goes Viral.

