David Beckham came to India on a three-day tour in his role as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador, having arrived on November 13. As UNICEF and ICC collaborate together, Beckham visited the high-voltage India vs New Zealand semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. During his time at the stadium, he clicked a picture with Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar. Fans loved the frame and made it viral in no time. 'Excited to Watch This Guy' Football Legend David Beckham Shares Instagram Story For Virat Kohli Ahead of IND vs NZ ICC CWC 2023 Semifinal.

David Beckham Shares Frame With Sara Tendulkar

David Beckham with Sara Tendulkar. pic.twitter.com/TPrWl4VYUB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 16, 2023

