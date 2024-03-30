Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir took to social media to share an adorable picture with his wife Natasha and his two daughters after his side defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 30. Gambhir was surely in a pretty good mood as he hugged his daughters Aazeen and Anaiza with his wife Natasha by his side. KKR produced a clinical show with the bat to defeat RCB and become the first team in IPL 2024 to register an away win. Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir Hug Each Other, Chat During RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Match; Pics and Videos Go Viral.

Gautam Gambhir Shares Pic With Family

Forever my champions! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/AsIWZKzjIE — Gautam Gambhir (Modi Ka Parivar) (@GautamGambhir) March 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)