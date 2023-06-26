Former Zimbabwe cricketer-turned-commentator Pommie Mbangwa received an adorable wish on his birthday as a group of kids sang him the 'Happy Birthday' song. Mbangwa, part of the commentary panel for the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier in Zimbabwe, was moved by this gesture and thanked the kids before making a 'special wish' for them. In a video shared by ICC on social media, Mbangwa goes on to say that he wants all of those kids to one day play cricket for Zimbabwe. And even if all of them did not make it, he shared that he would wish for them to be involved with the game in some way or the other. Zimbabwe Cross 400 Run-Mark for the First Time in ODIs, Register 408/6 Against USA in ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier

Pommie Mbangwa Makes Special Wish for Kids Who Sang on His Birthday

