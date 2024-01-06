Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on David Warner as the latter retired from Test cricket following the completion of Australia vs Pakistan 3rd Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Warner had announced his retirement from the format prior to the series, bowed out on a high, scoring 57 runs off 75 balls before being trapped lbw by Pakistan's Sajid Khan. Tendulkar took to social media to praise Warner for his illustrious career and evolution from an 'explosive T20 batter' to a 'resilient Test player.' Shan Masood Presents Signed Babar Azam’s Jersey to David Warner Following Australian Opener’s Farewell Test.

Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates David Warner

From being an explosive T20 batter to becoming a resilient Test player, @davidwarner31's journey exemplifies adaptability and grit. His transition and evolution in the game has been remarkable, showcasing aggressive intent while mastering the art of pacing an innings.… pic.twitter.com/wSLpbMZkT0 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 6, 2024

